Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.04.

