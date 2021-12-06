Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $100.33

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

