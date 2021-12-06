Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $62.88

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.
TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $41.42 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
