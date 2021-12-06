Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $62.88

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $41.42 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

