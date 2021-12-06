Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT at C$19.39

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

