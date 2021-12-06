Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

NYSE ENV opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.24. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

