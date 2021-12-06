WELL (WELL) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. WELL has a market cap of $16.06 million and $33,954.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WELLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.