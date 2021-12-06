SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $40,442.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046336 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

