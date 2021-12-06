Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £296.64 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($387.56).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grainger alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.