Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.35

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

ORA stock opened at C$10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of C$768.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

