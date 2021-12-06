Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.39 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $60.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $42.74 or 0.00087930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

