Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,757 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $20,931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,652,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000.

SJNK opened at $26.98 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25.

