Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.21 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

