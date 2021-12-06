Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 10,277 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.