FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

