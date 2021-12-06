Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 140.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $167.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

