Hudson Capital Management LLC Takes $5.50 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 197,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USEP opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

