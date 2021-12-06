Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $16,353,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 216.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

TXT stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

