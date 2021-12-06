Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 130.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last three months.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.