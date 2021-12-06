China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

