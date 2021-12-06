United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 24,276 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,276 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

