United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $231,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

