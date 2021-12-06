Morgan Stanley Upgrades SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to “Overweight”

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

SIVB stock opened at $674.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $709.54 and a 200-day moving average of $621.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

