Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $306.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

