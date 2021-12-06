Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

