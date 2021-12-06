Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,299 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

