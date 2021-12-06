Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.