ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

