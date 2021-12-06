RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

