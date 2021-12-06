Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDU opened at $26.48 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

