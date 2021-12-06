Arrow Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 170 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU opened at $135.09 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

