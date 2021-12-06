Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

NYSE:KMX opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

