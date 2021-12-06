Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

