Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average of $446.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

