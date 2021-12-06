Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

