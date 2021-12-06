Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

