Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 51,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 118.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

