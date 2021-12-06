Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,898,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

