Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $112.61 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

