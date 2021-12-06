Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

