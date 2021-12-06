Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $17.70 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

