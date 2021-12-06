Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $53.17

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.