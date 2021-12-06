GAMEE Market Capitalization Achieves $34.97 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $34.97 million and $2.45 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.69 or 0.08314340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.02 or 1.00054924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00076347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

