SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,025,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

