SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

