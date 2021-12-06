Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Ciena stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.