SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,970 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

