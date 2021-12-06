Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.17 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19.

