Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) vs. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Critical Analysis

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repare Therapeutics and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Epizyme 1 1 4 0 2.50

Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 130.83%. Epizyme has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.95%. Given Epizyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Repare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics -10,941.61% -36.89% -28.61% Epizyme -779.45% -432.91% -68.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Epizyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 6,254.29 -$53.42 million ($2.53) -8.29 Epizyme $15.76 million 19.32 -$231.69 million ($2.61) -1.12

Repare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Epizyme. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Epizyme on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.