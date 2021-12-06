BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BLSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

