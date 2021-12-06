66,517 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.